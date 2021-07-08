Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $38.88. Approximately 2,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 232,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $534.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,844.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,518. Corporate insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

