China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.78. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 61,562 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAAS. Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $145.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 3.16.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

