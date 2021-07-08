China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.92

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from China Resources Power’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%.

About China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

