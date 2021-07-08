Christopher D. Brown Sells 35,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.29. 438,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,675. The company has a market capitalization of $963.42 million and a PE ratio of -28.46. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

