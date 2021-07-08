Christopher John Nielsen Sells 4,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $281,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,368.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher John Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $256,365.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $61.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,200. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.11. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,540.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 115,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

