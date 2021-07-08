Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Trading Up 0.6%

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.18 and last traded at $87.18. Approximately 799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,536,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.63.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

