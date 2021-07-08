Cipher (CPR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,480.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $138,463.37 and $79,480.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

