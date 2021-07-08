Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,771,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,394,656 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.56% of Cisco Systems worth $1,229,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,286,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $66,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 346,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,627,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 106,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 5,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,060,826. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $224.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

