CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521,663 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of CIT Group worth $30,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CIT Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 576,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,309,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

NYSE CIT opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.56. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.