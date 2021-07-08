Citadel (CTL) Price Up 68.3% Over Last Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $61,394.52 and approximately $146.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 68.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

