Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Shares in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth $127,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth $187,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Poema Global during the first quarter worth $408,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPGHU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

