Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 129,800 Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AURCU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of AURCU stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

