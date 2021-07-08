Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

GFI stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

