Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

