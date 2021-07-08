Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

