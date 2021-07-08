Citigroup Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 794.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,186,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 90,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 316.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 61,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000.

Shares of THD stock opened at $76.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $83.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09.

