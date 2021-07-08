Citigroup Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,298 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $91.33 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.28.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.