Citigroup Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,298 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $91.33 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.28.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

