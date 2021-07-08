Citigroup Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

