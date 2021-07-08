Citigroup Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Utz Brands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 579,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 237,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 38.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 250,850 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

