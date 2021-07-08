Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sogou were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sogou by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of Sogou stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.