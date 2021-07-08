Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

