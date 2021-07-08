Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.60. Citizens shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 128,373 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $272.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. 25.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

