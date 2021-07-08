City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Buys $11,059.50 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.73 per share, with a total value of $11,059.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,031. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in City by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in City by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of City by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

