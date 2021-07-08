Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Price Target Raised to GBX 123

Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

LON:CSH traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115 ($1.50). The company had a trading volume of 1,719,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,343. The firm has a market cap of £715.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.39. Civitas Social Housing has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

