Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.13. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 2,463,949 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the 4th quarter worth $1,104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

