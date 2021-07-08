Clever DeFi (CLVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $998,826.39

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00003520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 31% against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $998,826.39 and approximately $96.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00129252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00171674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,577.27 or 1.00223535 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.86 or 0.00990188 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 881,081 coins and its circulating supply is 872,919 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

