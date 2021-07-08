ClinTex CTi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $660,023.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $660,023.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.00936658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005276 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

