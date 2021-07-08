Cloudbric Market Capitalization Hits $2.60 Million (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $80,502.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00054549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.00858367 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

