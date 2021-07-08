Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Cota Capital Management LLC

Cota Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,884 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 7.6% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cloudflare worth $34,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $64,481,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,170,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

NYSE:NET traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,691. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -257.98 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 998,593 shares of company stock valued at $84,066,178 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

