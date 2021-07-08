Coin Artist Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Coin Artist has a market cap of $571,549.73 and $947.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001618 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00875796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Coin Artist Coin Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

