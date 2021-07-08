Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits Market Cap of $2.20 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 62.1% against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $328,989.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00124658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,930.77 or 1.00140930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.82 or 0.00945185 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,958,404 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.