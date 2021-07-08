Collective (CO2) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Collective has a market capitalization of $234,239.55 and $135,194.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Collective has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.62 or 0.00902562 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 251,421 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

