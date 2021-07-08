Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 7.1% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 49.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $623,888.44 and approximately $1,713.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,718.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.95 or 0.01472995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.23 or 0.00422473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00081860 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

