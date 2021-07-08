Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,725 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Community Health Systems worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,763,000 after buying an additional 246,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 374,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 375,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

