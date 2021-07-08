Comparing Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) & Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Aspen Group alerts:

This table compares Aspen Group and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -13.99% -14.66% -9.61% Vitru N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aspen Group and Vitru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $49.06 million 3.31 -$5.66 million ($0.24) -27.13 Vitru $100.80 million 3.92 $10.11 million $0.52 32.92

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aspen Group and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aspen Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Vitru has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Aspen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Vitru.

Summary

Vitru beats Aspen Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2020, it had 11,444 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.