Comparing SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) & Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and SkyWest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 SkyWest 0 0 2 1 3.33

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.76%. SkyWest has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.41%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of SkyWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of SkyWest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and SkyWest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 5.05 -$3.90 million N/A N/A SkyWest $2.13 billion 0.99 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -247.24

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SkyWest.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A SkyWest -0.13% -0.12% -0.04%

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats SkyWest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

