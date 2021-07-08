Comparing The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 9.72% 10.59% 2.49% Atlas Financial -123.84% N/A -10.54%

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Hanover Insurance Group and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $140.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $4.83 billion 1.02 $358.70 million $9.32 14.77 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.59 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.