Comparing Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) & Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN)

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Utz Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Utz Brands has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jammin Java has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Utz Brands and Jammin Java’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands $964.31 million 3.21 -$96.51 million N/A N/A Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jammin Java has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Utz Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Utz Brands and Jammin Java, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 4 7 0 2.64 Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 N/A

Utz Brands currently has a consensus target price of $25.95, suggesting a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Utz Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Jammin Java.

Profitability

This table compares Utz Brands and Jammin Java’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands N/A 2.70% 1.66% Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Utz Brands beats Jammin Java on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands. The company distributes its products through grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers. The company was formerly known as Collier Creek Holdings and changed its name to Utz Brands, Inc. in August 2020. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

