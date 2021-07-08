Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.96. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 6,168 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concord Medical Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Concord Medical Services as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

