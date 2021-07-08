Conflux Network Trading 2% Higher This Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $202.84 million and $5.67 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.15 or 0.06427524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.01466169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.52 or 0.00395694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00147446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.18 or 0.00625064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.00417789 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.89 or 0.00330126 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 852,444,726 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

