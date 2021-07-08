Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.70. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 20,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services makes up approximately 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

