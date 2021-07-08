ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $10.30. ContextLogic shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 279,769 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

