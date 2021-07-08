ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks.com reports.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. WBB Securities assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $159.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,651 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in ContraFect by 196.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 1,664,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,102,264 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

