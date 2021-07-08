Contrasting Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) & Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $214.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.76%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 22.29% 14.97% 5.42% Atlas Financial -123.84% N/A -10.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 8.44 $88.42 million $3.16 53.85 Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.59 -$12.73 million N/A N/A

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. The company markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

