Contrasting Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Big Lots and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Lots 1 3 3 0 2.29 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

Big Lots currently has a consensus price target of $61.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.46%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Big Lots.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Lots and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Lots $6.20 billion 0.34 $629.19 million $7.35 8.40 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.42 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Big Lots has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Profitability

This table compares Big Lots and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Lots 10.56% 25.92% 8.09% Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Big Lots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Big Lots shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Big Lots beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, apparel, and hosiery departments. As of March 15, 2021, it operated 1,410 stores in 47 states and an e-commerce platform. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

