Contrasting HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) & ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% HCI Group 9.44% -0.03% -0.01%

This table compares ProSight Global and HCI Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.19 HCI Group $310.44 million 2.54 $27.58 million $3.44 27.05

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than HCI Group. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ProSight Global and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 HCI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

ProSight Global presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. HCI Group has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than HCI Group.

Volatility and Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of HCI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HCI Group beats ProSight Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs. The company also owns and operates waterfront properties and retail shopping centres, and an office building, as well as commercial properties for investment purposes. In addition, it designs and develops web-based applications and products for mobile devices, including SAMS, Harmony, and ClaimColony applications. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

