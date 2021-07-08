Contrasting Waste Management (NYSE:WM) & Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL)

Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tele Group and Waste Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Management 2 5 6 0 2.31

Waste Management has a consensus price target of $129.77, indicating a potential downside of 9.91%. Given Waste Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waste Management is more favorable than Tele Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tele Group and Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele Group N/A N/A N/A Waste Management 9.97% 24.44% 6.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tele Group and Waste Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waste Management $15.22 billion 4.00 $1.50 billion $4.03 35.74

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Tele Group.

Risk & Volatility

Tele Group has a beta of 98.2, indicating that its share price is 9,720% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Management has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waste Management beats Tele Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tele Group Company Profile

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. The company was formerly known as NeXplore Corporation and changed its name to Tele Group Corp. in December 2020. Tele Group Corp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or operated 263 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 103 MRFs; and 348 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

