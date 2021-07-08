Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Trading Down 5.8%

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) was down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 6,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,161,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

About Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

