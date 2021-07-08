Core Alternative Capital Has $6.39 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

