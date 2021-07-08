Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Up 2.4%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70. 178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 485,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

